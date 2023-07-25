Star Trek: Alien Domain is the latest free online game set in the Star Trek universe. Set many years after the events of Voyager, players take on the role of a Federation or Klingon captain trapped in the unexplored realm of fluidic space. Players will face a variety of threats -- including Species 8472 -- encounter new hostile creatures and species, and be forced to contend with a new war that has erupted between the trapped forces.

Playable in your web browser on the GameSamba site or Facebook, Alien Domain is an online strategy game where players can create colonies, and lead their fleets to victory against enemy forces. Players can participate in multiple modes of player-vs-player combat, or in challenging single player trials such as the Elite Mode and Boss Fights.

Now in open beta and with new content being added every month, there’s never been a better time to enter the world of Star Trek: Alien Domain. Click one of the links below to play for free today.- Play on GameSamba –Play by creating a free GameSamba account, or by logging in with Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Yahoo- Play on Facebook –Play directly on Facebook. Will not post to your wall, or spam your friends.