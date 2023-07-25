Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Jul 4, 2015

    Star Trek: Alien Domain

    Star Trek: Alien Domain

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Alien Domain is the latest free online game set in the Star Trek universe. Set many years after the events of Voyager, players take on the role of a Federation or Klingon captain trapped in the unexplored realm of fluidic space. Players will face a variety of threats -- including Species 8472 -- encounter new hostile creatures and species, and be forced to contend with a new war that has erupted between the trapped forces.

    Playable in your web browser on the GameSamba site or Facebook, Alien Domain is an online strategy game where players can create colonies, and lead their fleets to victory against enemy forces. Players can participate in multiple modes of player-vs-player combat, or in challenging single player trials such as the Elite Mode and Boss Fights.

    Now in open beta and with new content being added every month, there’s never been a better time to enter the world of Star Trek: Alien Domain. Click one of the links below to play for free today.- Play on GameSamba Play by creating a free GameSamba account, or by logging in with Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Yahoo- Play on FacebookPlay directly on Facebook. Will not post to your wall, or spam your friends.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top