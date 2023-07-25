Star Trek Adventures Set for Launch

Additionally, Modiphius has detailed a series of upcoming game supplements, such as the Beta Quadrant, the first in a series of sourcebooks for each galactic quadrant, set for release Q1 of 2018, and three division guides: command, operations and sciences, which will give players more options for their characters and more information about how these divisions operate within Starfleet. The Command Division supplement will be released in late 2017 and will unveil a slew of new starships for players to crew.

Star Trek Adventures will use the Modiphius 2d20 game system (Mutant Chronicles, Infinity, Conan, John Carter of Mars) designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game). Modiphius is also sculpting an accompanying Star Trek miniature figure line, the first to be produced in 17 years. Resin 32mm-heroic scale hobby figures will feature classic Star Trek characters and crews, boarding parties and away teams. Geomorphic tile maps of burning Federation ships, mysterious colonies and embattled Klingon cruisers will set the scene for dramatic new voyages on the Final Frontier.