Published Jun 7, 2017
Star Trek Adventures Set for Launch
Star Trek Adventures Set for Launch
Star Trek Adventures Roleplaying Game, the first official Star Trek RPG in more than a decade, will be released around the time of Gen Con in August by Modiphius Entertainment and is available today for pre-order. It'll be available in local game shops in September.
Fans will have their choice of a variety of limited-edition and collectible options and accessories:
Rule Books
Miniatures
The Original Series Crew
The Next Generation Crew
Klingons
Romulans
First Look at Lore
Q-Workshop Custom Dice
Starfleet Geomorphic Deck Tiles
Limited Edition Borg Cube Boxed Set
Fans eager to collect them all, and more, will covet theLimited Edition Borg Cube Boxed Set, which features the 1701-D edition of the Star Trek Adventures Core Rulebook, the four sets of miniatures, the three dice sets, exclusive giant “Borg” Edition Gamesmaster Screen, a poster map of the Alpha and Beta Quadrants, Momentum and Threat game tokens, a pad of character sheets and a foam tray for storage of the miniatures. Each Limited Edition Borg Cube will be uniquely numbered with an official Star Trek Adventures hologram and have an approximate SRP of $450.
Additionally, Modiphius has detailed a series of upcoming game supplements, such as the Beta Quadrant, the first in a series of sourcebooks for each galactic quadrant, set for release Q1 of 2018, and three division guides: command, operations and sciences, which will give players more options for their characters and more information about how these divisions operate within Starfleet. The Command Division supplement will be released in late 2017 and will unveil a slew of new starships for players to crew.
Star Trek Adventures will use the Modiphius 2d20 game system (Mutant Chronicles, Infinity, Conan, John Carter of Mars) designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game). Modiphius is also sculpting an accompanying Star Trek miniature figure line, the first to be produced in 17 years. Resin 32mm-heroic scale hobby figures will feature classic Star Trek characters and crews, boarding parties and away teams. Geomorphic tile maps of burning Federation ships, mysterious colonies and embattled Klingon cruisers will set the scene for dramatic new voyages on the Final Frontier.
Playtest crews will be listed in the Star Trek Adventures book manifest. Pre-order Star Trek Adventures today.