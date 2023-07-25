Published Aug 3, 2016
Star Trek Adventures Roleplaying Game In Development
Star Trek Adventures, the first new official Star Trek roleplaying game to be produced in 14 years, is in development from Modiphius Entertainment, publisher of the Achtung! Cthulhu, Mutant Chronicles, Conan, Infinity and John Carter of Mars roleplaying games. Trek fans will not only boldly go to the final frontier, but they will shape the voyages and missions through the Star Trek Adventures living campaign playtest. Each player will experience the game differently based on the ship to which they are assigned.
Attendees of next week's Gen Con will have the exclusive North American opportunity to choose their ship, as well as to claim a free Captain Kirk or Captain Picard miniature (while supplies last) when they register for the playtest. Registration will take place daily at the Modiphius booth #2737 in the Gen Con exhibit hall from August 4–7.
Additional sign-ups will launch online from late August at www.modiphius.com/star-trek, and fans in Europe will have their chance to claim Kirk or Picard at the Modiphius booth at Essen-Spiel in Germany in October and at Dragonmeet in the UK in December. The living campaign playtest will launch in the fall.
“Since I was a kid I dreamed of sitting in the captain’s chair and boldly going on my own voyages,” Chris Birch, Modiphius Entertainment’s Publishing Director Chris Birch, said in a statement. “With Star Trek Adventures we can all explore our own stories in the worlds of Captain Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer and many others.”
Star Trek Adventures will use the Modiphius 2d20 game system designed by Jay Little. Modiphius is also sculpting an accompanying Star Trek miniature figure line, the first to be produced in 17 years. Resin and metal 32mm-scale hobby figures will feature classic Star Trek characters and crews, boarding parties and away teams. Geomorphic tile maps of burning Federation ships, mysterious colonies and embattled Klingon cruisers will set the scene for dramatic new voyages in the Final Frontier.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for updates on the development of Star Trek Adventures.