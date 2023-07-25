Star Trek Adventures Roleplaying Game In Development

Attendees of next week's Gen Con will have the exclusive North American opportunity to choose their ship, as well as to claim a free Captain Kirk or Captain Picard miniature (while supplies last) when they register for the playtest. Registration will take place daily at the Modiphius booth #2737 in the Gen Con exhibit hall from August 4–7.

Additional sign-ups will launch online from late August at www.modiphius.com/star-trek, and fans in Europe will have their chance to claim Kirk or Picard at the Modiphius booth at Essen-Spiel in Germany in October and at Dragonmeet in the UK in December. The living campaign playtest will launch in the fall.