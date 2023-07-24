Published Apr 12, 2023
Star Trek Adventures Brings the Action to the Lower Decks
Lower Decks! Lower Decks! Lower Decks!
Tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment proudly announces the addition of Star Trek: Lower Decks to the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game line.
Hot off the conclusion of the third season of the critically-acclaimed series, Modiphius will support the Lower Decks fun, irreverent, and comedic tone and style with the following line of products, with releases scheduled throughout 2023:
- Lower Decks digital crew packs for Season 1 and Season 2 (with Season 3 to release later in 2023), including playable main and supporting characters pulled from the series and playable game statistics for the U.S.S. Cerritos. Contributing writers include Star Trek Adventures regular contributors Tilly and Susan Bridges, Michael Dismuke, Chris McCarver, and Aaron M. Pollyea.
- A Lower Decks-themed digital standalone adventure titled Lurkers, written by veteran Star Trek novelist and regular Star Trek Adventures contributor Christopher L. Bennett.
- A free digital missions brief pack written by contributing writer Michael Dismuke. This pack includes 10 high-level mission outlines, all including the quirky Lower Decks style of humor you can add to your campaigns.
- All this leads up to the summer 2023 release of the full-size, 240 page full-color hardcover supplement, Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide, packed full of information about bringing the Lower Decks tone and style of humor into your Star Trek Adventures campaigns and adventures, information about life on the lower decks of Starfleet and other polities, new spaceframes, eight new playable alien species, new equipment, and more content than you can shake a gumato at!
Get ready to expand space…into the funnest frontier!
Head to Modiphius.net now to purchase the Season 1 crew pack and the Lurkers standalone adventure. Preorders for the campaign guide will open this summer.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.
