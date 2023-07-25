Star Trek #6 Arrives On Wednesday From IDW

IDW Publishing's reimagining of the TOS episode "Operation: Annihilate" -- featuring the alternate timeline and characters from Star Trek (2009) -- will come to a conclusion on Wednesday, February 29, with Star Trek #6. In it, Kirk and his estranged brother reunite in order to save a colony from extinction.

Once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #6 was written by Mike Johnson, with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Variants will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. Star Trek #6 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.