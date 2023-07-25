Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Feb 26, 2012

    Star Trek #6 Arrives On Wednesday From IDW

    Star Trek #6 Arrives On Wednesday From IDW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing's reimagining of the TOS episode "Operation: Annihilate" -- featuring the alternate timeline and characters from Star Trek (2009) -- will come to a conclusion on Wednesday, February 29, with Star Trek #6. In it, Kirk and his estranged brother reunite in order to save a colony from extinction.

    Once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #6 was written by Mike Johnson, with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Variants will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. Star Trek #6 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top