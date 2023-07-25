Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 4, 2016

    Star Trek #56—Legacy of Spock, Part Two and Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 1

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek #56—Legacy of Spock, Part Two and Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 1 will be released by IDW Publishing on Wednesday. StarTrek.com has details and artwork from both titles. Star Trek #56 -- Legacy of Spock is by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen handling the art and cover. A special story celebrating Star Trek's 50th anniversary, Legacy of Spock, Part Two finds Spock Prime reflecting on the alternate timeline he left behind... but he faces a new threat in the present, as the Romulan Empire threatens to end the Vulcans' search for a new homeworld before it begins. The issue, which runs 32 pages and costs $3.99, is part of IDW’s “Art Appreciation Month” promotion.

    Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 1

    Star Trek

