Star Trek #56—Legacy of Spock, Part Two and Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 1 will be released by IDW Publishing on Wednesday. StarTrek.com has details and artwork from both titles. Star Trek #56 -- Legacy of Spock is by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen handling the art and cover. A special story celebrating Star Trek's 50th anniversary, Legacy of Spock, Part Two finds Spock Prime reflecting on the alternate timeline he left behind... but he faces a new threat in the present, as the Romulan Empire threatens to end the Vulcans' search for a new homeworld before it begins. The issue, which runs 32 pages and costs $3.99, is part of IDW’s “Art Appreciation Month” promotion.