Star Trek 50 Comic-Con Details Revealed

Star Trek has influenced many of us to fall in love with the infinite possibilities of space exploration. The various television series and films have also made an indelible impact to NASA. NASA scientists, engineers and astronauts often cite Star Trek as inspiring them to pursue careers in their fields. (Nichelle Nichols even helped NASA recruit astronauts in the 1980s.) How does NASA’s vision of the future mimic the world of Star Trek and where does it differ? What technologies in the Star Trek world have paved the way for real technologies being developed by NASA? Robert Picardo, who portrayed The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager, will moderate a panel which includes Astronaut Kjell Lindgren, NASA Johnson Space Center; Amber Staughn, Astrophysicist, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; Bobak Ferdowsi, Flight Systems Engineer, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; and Jay Falker, Early Stage Portfolio Executive, Space Technology Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters.

STAR TREK THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION: DESIGNING AND FILMING STARSHIPSSaturday, July 23, 3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m. (Room 28 D/E)

Star Trek concept designer Rick Sternbach and Visual Effects Producer Dan Curry discuss exactly what it takes to take a Starship from the page to the screen and how the process has changed since Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in 1987 with the introduction of CG. The panel will be moderated by Eaglemoss’s Ben Robinson and everyone who attends will receive a free model Starship from Eaglemoss’s collection.

STAR TREK: FIVE DECADES OF COMICS Friday, July 22, 1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m. (Room 8)

A celebration of all the 4-color Star Trek worlds, featuring a look at all past iterations and a chat with many who’ve chronicled the Enterprise crews’ comic-book adventures, including Len Wein, Scott Tipton, Mike Johnson, John Van Citters and JK Woodward. Moderated by Star Trek editor/supreme commander Sarah Gaydos.

Exclusive Merchandise

Star Trek fans will have an assortment of one-of-a-kind products to choose from including the debut of a Mega Blok mini-Enterprise in red, yellow and blue. The mini-Enterprises will be available at Star Trek licensee booths throughout the show. Locations and times of the giveaways will be revealed via Twitter (@StarTrek).

CBS will distribute free limited edition collector’s lapel pins featuring the new logo for the CBS All Access Star Trek series coming in 2017. The pins will be available while supplies last at the MAC activation located in Children’s Park across from the Convention Center, at the 50 Artists. 50 Years. art exhibit at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts gallery and at the QMX booth (Booth #4145).

Top exclusives and signings available onsite include:

ANOVOS (Booth #3849)

ANOVOS will feature its latest Star Trek Beyond items including the Tunic, Dress, the Survival Jacket and the Hand Phaser prototypes on display. Additional Star Trek items will also be available, with an SDCC special that gives fans 15% off purchases at the booth (includes take-home items available at the booth and items available on the ANOVOS website).

DK Publishing (Booth #1028)

DK Publishing will feature The Star Trek Book with author signings and a free poster giveaway. Author Paul Ruditis will be signing at the following days/times: Friday, July 22: 10a.m. - 11a.m.; Saturday, July 23: 4p.m. - 5p.m.; and Sunday, July 24: 11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.

Diamond Select Toys (Booth #2607)

Diamond Select is showcasing several new Star Trek collectibles including the Star Trek: The Next Generation Electronic Phaser, a Star Trek Movie U.S.S. Reliant Electronic Starship, Star Trek: The Original Series Romulan Bird-of-Prey Electronic Starship, Star Trek Select Movie Khan Action Figure, and Star Trek Select Borg Action Figure. They will also offer an exclusive Star Trek: The Original Series 50th Anniversary Gold U.S.S. Enterprise Starship.

Eaglemoss (Booth #1504)

A huge selection from the Starships Collection, including a new Mirror Universe variant of the NX-01, will be on display at their booth. They will be hosting sweepstakes throughout the convention, with a drawing for Star Trek product on Day 1 (Thursday). A grand prize drawing for The Official Starships Collection will be held after Comic-Con ends. Attendees can enter the various sweepstakes by visiting booth #1504 and scanning their badges.

Entertainment Earth (Booth #2343)

Entertainment Earth will offer a number of convention exclusives including Star Trek: The Original Series Amok Time Kirk vs. Spock Bobble Heads with sound, a Star Trek: The Original Series 24K Gold Plated Enterprise Monitor Mate and The Big Bang Theory characters in Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms. The 3¾-inch figures of Sheldon, Howard, Raj, Penny, Bernadette and Amy come equipped with their very own communicator, phaser and tricorder accessories. Leonard comes in the Captain uniform. The announcement of their final exclusive (with regard to the Bif Bang Pow! Pin Mate wooden figure line) will be forthcoming.

In addition, Nichelle Nichols and Brent Spiner will beam down to the booth to sign autographs for free. Nichols is set for Friday, July 22, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm and Spiner for Saturday, July 23, 2016 from 1:00pm - 1:30pm.

Hallmark (Booth #2913-K)

Hallmark is offering a convention exclusive Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Starship Keepsake Ornament at their booth. The 2016 Star Trek Keepsake Ornament collection and the Star Trek itty bittys® Collector Set will be available at Nerd HQ in the Children’s Museum. They will have an itty bitty exclusive button giveaway at Nerd HQ, as well as unveil the new Star Trek Squeely.

Her Universe (Booth #1317)

Her Universe will offer an exclusive Star Trek t-shirt. The 3rd annual Her Universe Fashion Show and design competition with Hot Topic is back at San Diego Comic-Con and will take place July 21 from 6p.m. - 8.pm.

Icon Heroes (Booth #3345)

Icon Heroes will offer limited edition Mirror Kirk and Mirror Spock statue paperweights, limited to 1,000 pieces each, alongside their Star Trek: The Original Series Kirk and Spock paperweights that are on display.

IDW Publishing (Booth #2743)

IDW will feature the trade paperback of “Manifest Destiny,” plus selections from their entire Star Trek line.

Insight Editions (Booth #1703)

Insight Editions will feature Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan. Fans will have a chance to win Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan as part of a book bundle giveaway Wednesday through Saturday. Free Hidden Universe Travel Guide: Star Trek: Vulcan tote bag with purchases of $30 or more. Limited quantities, exclusive for Comic Con! Insight Editions will also feature Star Trek: Redshirt's Little Book of Doom. Author Robb Pearlman will be signing Thursday, July 23 from 2 - 3pm.

Light Speed Fine Art (Booth #3945)

Light Speed Fine Art will be releasing 50 new pieces of art that memorialize 50 years of Star Trek. Star Trek talent William Shatner, Brent Spiner and Michael Dorn will be available for photo opportunities.

Mattel (Booth #3029)

Mattel’s booth will feature a special Star Trek Kubros Spock from Mega Bloks for fan photo ops. They will also offer an SDCC Barbie Star Trek 50th Anniversary Doll Orion Vina Doll and an SDCC exclusive Hot Wheels Star Trek: '64 Buick Riviera & Spock 1:64 Figure.

NECA (Booth #3145)

NECA is offering their 2016 convention exclusives for sale, including limited edition Action Figures and HeroClix, and will be displaying several Star Trek products including the Klingon Bat’leth foam prop replica, the Star Trek: Attack Wing Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure, Star Trek: Frontiers Board Game, and more of their upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing Expansion Packs.

Official Star Trek Shop (Booth #121)

The Official Star Trek Shop will offer an array of the latest Star Trek products to fans. At the booth, FanSets will offer exclusive Star Trek pins featuring unique art and technology, designed to appeal to casual and serious Trek collectors alike.

QMx (Booth #4145)

QMX is featuring a range of Star Trek products for sale at Comic-con, many for the first time, including a 50th anniversary magnetic badge, U.S.S. Enterprise bandana, and Kirk and Spock 1:6 scale articulated figures. They will also offer several exclusives including a 50th anniversary lapel pin and the Starfleet Academy Challenge Coin.

Rubies (Booth #3649)

Rubies will feature an array of Star Trek costumes and accessories, including Deluxe Captain Kirk, Spock, Scotty and Uhura costumes, a phaser weapon and Spock ears.

Simon & Schuster (Booth #1127)

Simon & Schuster will have the latest releases TOS: Legacies: Captain to Captain, TOS Legacies: Best Defense, and TOS: Elusive Salvation, along with the hilarious TNG: Warped!: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season, available for purchase. Thrilling novels such as TOS: The Latter Fire, TNG: Armageddon’s Arrow, and TOS: Child of Two Worlds will be available as promotional giveaways throughout the convention.

ThinkGeek (Booth #3349)

An exclusive Star Trek Timmy Button will be given out every day with a password that fans can find by following @ThinkGeek. There will be a total of five different buttons, one style a day. The Wand Company will be demoing the new Star Trek: The Original Series Communicator Bluetooth Handset ($150) and will have the Star Trek: Phaser Remote Replica Universal Remote Control available for purchase ($150). RockLove’s Star Trek Sterling Starfleet Trillion necklace will also be available at the ThinkGeek both. The necklace celebrates 50 years of the iconic Starfleet insignia silhouette and features a 7mm trillion-cut cubic zirconia gemstone. Mezco’s 1/12 scale, detailed sculpt of Commander Spock in an exclusive redress from the Mirror Universe is available for $80.

Titan Entertainment (Booth #5537)

Titan Publishing will have 100 copies of a limited-edition Comic-Con exclusive of Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years. available for $60, as well as the regular edition available for $40. They will also have The Autobiography of James T. Kirk in paperback. Titan Merchandise will debut their 4.5” TITANS vinyl Enterprise and a Comic-Con exclusive twin pack of their 3” TITANS Star Trek vinyls – the Kirk & Spock Amok Time Edition – from their upcoming Star Trek TITANS vinyl collection.

USAopoly (Booth #1017)

USAopoly will have RISK: Star Trek 50th Anniversary Edition, TRIVIAL PURSUIT: Star Trek 50th Anniversary Edition and Star Trek Panic available for purchase in their booth. FunEdibles, the new line of tasty collectible vinyl figures, will be revealed — including its Star Trek characters Captain Cup Kirk, Spock Tart, and Gorn Bread Muffin. Fans will have the chance to take a photo with a life size Spock Tart FunEdible figure by following the #funedibles on social media to find out where he will be.

