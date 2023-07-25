Star Trek (2009) Airing Tonight On FX

Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like Star Trek (2009). OK, that's a bit of a stretch, but if you and your significant other are Star Trek fans and either never saw Star Trek (2009) or are eager to see it again, the J.J. Abrams blockbuster will makes its basic cable television premiere tonight on FX at 7 p.m. ET.

FX actually will air Star Trek (2009) another half-dozen times in the next 10 days, and the network is also sponsoring a contest offering free tickets to current movies. For listing details click HERE and for information about the contest, click HERE.