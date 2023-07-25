Star Trek 101: Who's "Conning" Who?

Star Trek 101-- the latest regular StarTrek.com column -- serves two functions: succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise and refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans. We're pulling our entries from the book Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why, written by Terry J. Erdmann & Paula M. Block and published in 2008 by Pocket Books. An invaluable resource, it encompasses The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.

Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on the "conn," which once and for all clarifies what the heck it is:

WHO'S "CONNING" WHO?