Published Dec 15, 2017
Star Trek 101: Who's "Conning" Who?
Star Trek 101-- the latest regular StarTrek.com column -- serves two functions: succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise and refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans. We're pulling our entries from the book Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why, written by Terry J. Erdmann & Paula M. Block and published in 2008 by Pocket Books. An invaluable resource, it encompasses The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.
Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on the "conn," which once and for all clarifies what the heck it is:
WHO'S "CONNING" WHO?
On Kirk's Enterprise, two guys sat in front of the captain: one controlling the helm (steering) and one navigating (plotting a course). On Picard's Enterprise, those two functions have been combined into one station, known as the conn (or flight controller) position.
Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) includes Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. Their most recent non-Star Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.