Star Trek 101: The Xindi

And in today's Star Trek 101 case study, by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, the Star Trek: Enterprise aliens the Xindi go under the microscope:

THE XINDI

An alliance of five species from the Delphic Expanse: the Primates (who look like your average human), the Arboreals (slothlike humans), the Aquatics (underwater mammals that resemble manatees), the Reptilians (lizardlike humans), and the Insectoids (antlike beings). Although they all originate from the same planet and have the same goals, they differ in not-so-sutble ways when they have to decide on a plan of action.