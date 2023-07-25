Published Jan 4, 2019
Star Trek 101: The Taureans
The Taureans are an alien race introduced in "The Lorelai Signal"
A life-draining force prematurely ages male Taureans. The female colonists are all stunning blondes who have developed a biological resistance to the planet's ill effects. It works only if they replenish their energy levels every twenty-seven years by sucking the life force from hapless males aboard passing spaceships.