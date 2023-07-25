Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published May 11, 2019

    Star Trek 101: Who are the Maquis?

    Today, we're learning more about the colonists turned outlaws.

    By Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann
    Star Trek 101 serves two functions: succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise and refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans. We're pulling our entries from the book Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why, written by Terry J. Erdmann & Paula M. Block and published in 2008 by Pocket Books. An invaluable resource, it encompasses The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.

    Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on the Maquis.

    The Federation’s treaty with the Cardassians put an end to years of hostilities between the two powers. It also established new territorial boundaries in space, ceding certain regions to Federation worlds and others to the Cardassians. Many Federation colonists who lived in those regions were ordered to evacuate their homes. Those who refused to relinquish their turf opted to fight against the Cardassians and the Federation. They called themselves the Maquis, after members of the French underground who fought against the Nazis in World War II. While the Maquis clearly see themselves as noble, both the Federation and the Cardassians consider them outlaws.

    Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) includes Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. As noted, their most recent non-Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.

