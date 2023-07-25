Star Trek 101: Gul Dukat

"I should've killed every last one of them. I should've turned their planet into a graveyard the likes of which the galaxy had never seen!" -- "Waltz"

Gul Dukat -- gul is his rank, not his first name -- is a Cardassian military officer who was once in charge of his government's occupation of Bajor. Think Heinrich Himmler but more self-deluded. Dukat believes his reign of brutality was in the best interests of his victims. Sisko describes him as "truly evil."

Dukat has a weakness for Bajoran women and harbors a yen for Kira, but the feeling is far from mutual.

Key Dukat Episode: "Waltz"