Give Me Warp Three, Mr. Sulu

Warp-drive engines allow particles of matter and antimatter to commingle within a reaction chamber. When the particles get together, they destroy each other, giving off a helluva lot of energy in the process, and allowing the ship to “warp” space. The matter and antimatter reaction is regulated by a dilithium crystal. That’s why dilithium crystals are so valuable, and why the plots of so many episodes hinge on various species fighting over them.

The Enterprise generally moves through space at warp factors ranging from warp 1 to warp 8.

Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) includes Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. Their most recent non-Star Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.