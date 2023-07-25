Published Feb 5, 2018
Star Trek 101: George and Gracie
Star Trek 101 serves two functions: succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise and refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans. We're pulling our entries from the book Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why, written by Terry J. Erdmann & Paula M. Block and published in 2008 by Pocket Books. An invaluable resource, it encompasses The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.
Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on George and Gracie, the humpback whales from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home:
Humpbacks, already an endangered species in the twentieth century, are extinct in the twenty-third. But the space probe doesn't plan to leave Earth until it "talks" to one. Kirk and his senior officers retrieve the pair from the past so the whales can carry out the conversation. (What they ultimately discuss is known only to George and Gracie). After the probe leaves, the whales are free to repopulate their species in Earth's oceans.
