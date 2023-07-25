Star Trek 101: Arex and M'Ress

Lieutenant M'Ress is an attractive feline who serves as the ship's relief communications officer. Like Arex, M'Ress' homeworld was never mentioned on air. However, background notes for the show suggest that she's from the planet Cait, in the Lynx system. Visually, she's a cross between a lioness and a shapely human female. Although Earth's lions don't sport manes, M'Ress has long flowing locks on her head, which emphasize her femininity. Her voice is soft and sexy, and she tends to use throaty purrs for punctuation.

Key M'Ress episode:

"Mudd's Passion"

