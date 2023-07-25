ST The Video Game To Introduce Two New Vulcans

T’Mar then joins Kirk and Spock as they venture to New Vulcan, a planet that orbits a binary star and was colonized by Vulcans following the events of Star Trek (2009). Once on New Vulcan, Kirk, Spock and T’Mar encounter the game’s other new Vulcan, Surok, a great Vulcan leader.

“When we crafted this story we wanted to make sure the player realizes that the usually logical, Spock can have very emotional connections to the ones he cares about," Miller says. "Surok was one of Spock’s childhood mentors and is also T’Mar’s father. Together, they are helping to lead the colonization of New Vulcan.”Later, players will discover that Surok is among the few survivors of a brutal attack on New Vulcan perpetrated by the Gorn. Why the Gorn attacked and what they desire are at the heart of STAR TREK The Video Game.