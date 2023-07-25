St. Patty's Day Toast to Meaney & O'Brien

Meaney, in a StarTrek.com interview, commented on O'Brien's evolution, stating, "Initially it was just the pilot, and then there’d be some episodes I was in and some I wasn’t. They just kept calling me back. I can’t even remember, honestly, if it was supposed to be a one-off or recurring. I was just happy for the work. The character got a name, eventually, and then we saw a little more of him, and then they asked me to do DS9... I was (then) very satisfied with his evolution (on DS9). I got to do a lot of cool things and, between the scenes with Sid (Alexander Siddig) and Rosalind (Chao), you really got to know him. Add to that the normal day-to-day stuff of being part of the crew on the station, and he was a busy guy."

Meaney Today

Meaney's recent and upcoming projects include the just-announced political thriller Against All Enemies, which will star Kristen Stewart, Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Meaney. He also played Big Daddy last month in the Young Vic production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell.

Happy St. Patrick's Day from StarTrek.com!