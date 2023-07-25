We're Spending St. Patrick's Day with Miles O'Brien

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than to show some love to our favorite Irish Star Trek character, Miles O'Brien. The beloved engineer evolved from a minor character with no name when introduced on The Next Generation, to become a regular, major character on Deep Space Nine. As he rose in prominence, rank and screen time, the character found his niche as Trek's 'everyman'.

The man who played him, Colm Meaney, followed a very similar path. Born in Ireland, he worked his way up in Hollywood from small parts, including his role on TNG, to supporting and leading man roles. During the run of DS9, he squeezed in numerous film and television appearances and to this day he remains one of the busiest character actors around. Here's what you should know about everyone's favorite everyman engineer, and the man who brought him to life: