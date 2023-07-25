Spocks In The News

Spocks are in the news. Yes, you read that right: Spocks.

Zachary Quinto has been making the awards show rounds on behalf of his film Margin Call, which he starred in and co-produced, and which just received an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category. E! caught up with him the other day at the Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills and got him to talk about the sequel to Star Trek (2009)for a few moments. "It's been really great," he said. "We've been shooting for a week and a half, and it's been an incredible return to that world." And, speaking of his new co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Weller and Alice Eve, Quinto stated, "All of them have folded in so beautifully and brought a whole new level of intelligence and sensitivity."