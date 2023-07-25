Spockanalia -- The First Star Trek Fanzine

In the era before blogs and websites, fan-written magazines were an important source of information and an outlet of expression for fans. Today, it is not uncommon for writers, producers and actors of television shows and movies to interact with fans via the Internet, or to use websites/discussion boards as a way to understand what audiences may be thinking. Back in the 1960s, however, Roddenberry was a pioneer in recognizing the importance of directly interfacing with television fans, and Spockanalia served an important function in that process. Indeed, Spockanalia’s pages included letters from the actors (sometimes written in character), creator Gene Roddenberry and writer D.C. Fontana which provide today gems of trivia and history for those revisiting the fanzine.

The first issue of Spockanalia appeared in September, 1967, sporting cover art of its eponymous character. Edited by Devra Langsam and Sherna Comerford, Spockanalia would run five issues during its three-year history. Some of the contributors, such as Jean Lorrah and Allan Asherman, would go on to have professional writing credits in the world of licensed Star Trek publishing.

While most of the content of Spockanalia was original stories, poetry, art and commentary by fans, perhaps the most significant historical contributions were by those who made the show. Roddenberry himself wrote letters and good wishes to the editors of Spockanalia and provided copies to his staff as the quotes that started this article indicate.