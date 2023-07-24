Spock vs. McCoy Across the Timelines

Spock/Bones spats are always a delight, and more often than not, a TOS episode will conclude with a little volley between the two as goofy music plays on the soundtrack. (I did my due diligence, the official instrument of “Spock and Bones are zinging one another” is the bassoon!)

Sometimes their interactions do get serious — their philosophical discussion about the Genesis Device in The Wrath of Khan almost crosses the line from friendly disagreement to plain old impolite — but, by and large, all Spock/Bones spats reinforce the idea that these two space-faring individuals love and need one another to keep the engines moving.