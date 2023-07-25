Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 29, 2012

    Spock Set For The Big Bang Theory!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Finally. The moment that Star Trek and The Big Bang Theory fans have been waiting for is almost upon us. Leonard Nimoy will reprise his legendary role as Spock in an upcoming episode of the popular comedy. Nimoy won't be there in the flesh. Instead, he'll provide the voice of Spock -- or a Spock action figure Sheldon thinks is talking to him during a dream sequence -- in the episode "The Weekend Vortex."

    The episode will air Thursday, March 29 on CBS.

    Watch StarTrek.com for more details.

