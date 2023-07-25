Spock, Kirk, Romulans, Klingons in Action in Comic Book Finales

IDW Publishing will release the final chapters in not just one, but two, of their current Star Trek miniseries on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages and First Looks at the covers. Up first is Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #4 (of 4), written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Angel Hernandez tackling the art and cover. In it, the fate of two civilizations comes down to the ultimate face-off between Captain Kirk and the Klingons. Manifest Destiny #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a variant cover by Jen Bartel.