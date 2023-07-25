Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 5, 2016

    Spock, Kirk, Romulans, Klingons in Action in Comic Book Finales

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will release the final chapters in not just one, but two, of their current Star Trek miniseries on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages and First Looks at the covers. Up first is Star Trek: Manifest Destiny #4 (of 4), written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Angel Hernandez tackling the art and cover. In it, the fate of two civilizations comes down to the ultimate face-off between Captain Kirk and the Klingons. Manifest Destiny #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should also be on the lookout for a variant cover by Jen Bartel.

    Star Trek #58 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Four
    Legacy of Spock
    Legacy of Spock, Part Four
    Star Trek

