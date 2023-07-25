Published May 8, 2016
Spock Imprisoned By Romulans in Latest Comic
Star Trek #57 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Three will be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages. Written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover, Legacy of Spock, Part Three continues IDW's special "Legacy of Spock" event. The story posits that as the future of New Vulcan hangs in the balance, the elder Spock finds himself a prisoner of the Romulan Empire.
Legacy of Spock, Part Three will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.