Spock Imprisoned By Romulans in Latest Comic

Star Trek #57 -- Legacy of Spock, Part Three will be released on Wednesday by IDW Publishing, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive preview pages. Written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover, Legacy of Spock, Part Three continues IDW's special "Legacy of Spock" event. The story posits that as the future of New Vulcan hangs in the balance, the elder Spock finds himself a prisoner of the Romulan Empire.