Spock Days, Day 3 Recap

Elsewhere, the 2,000 people in attendance enjoyed the dealer’s room, which boasted all kinds of Trek collectibles, jewelry and gifts. One of the room highlights was a stunning display of authentic props courtesy of Michael Mangold and Devan Daniels. Showcasing costumes worn by Garrett Wang and props used by Connor Trinneer, this snippet of their remarkable collection had particular interest to fans of this year’s Spock Days. That’s because Trinneer, Charles “Trip’ Tucker of Enterprise, had been in Vulcan the day before.