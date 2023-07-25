Spock Days, Day 1 Recap

Despite rainy skies in Vulcan, Alberta, crowds gathered for the first day of the 20th anniversary of Spock Days. This annual convention and festival in the Official Star Trek Capital of Canada sees the small Alberta Prairie town swell with Trekkers of all descriptions from every corner of the galaxy.
Boasting the largest line-up of guests in the event’s two decade history, the community polished itself up set to receive Walter Koenig, of Star Trek: The Original Series, Arlene Martel of Star Trek: The Original Series, Connor Trinneer of Star Trek: Enterprise, Crystal Allen of Star Trek: Enterprise, John Paladin; Klingon makeup artist; and Garrett Wang of Star Trek: Voyager.
Criss Wiebe, body and makeup artist, demonstrated how to accomplish professional makeup with water-activated paraben-free face paint, by painting the faces of children and adults. Speaking of makeup and Klingons, word has it that an American couple who drove across the Canadian border was stopped for a routine security check. After opening the trunk, the customs officer was surprised to find a Klingon bat’leth, costumes and makeup. After several questions and some questioning looks, the couple was gratefully allowed to continue their journey to Vulcan.
Steinway Pianos of Calgary also carefully delivered a Roland V-Piano with the help of Kyle Brown and his crew from RPM Piano Moving. The piano was signed by the main cast of Star Trek: Next Generation at the recent the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo. The V-Piano was digitally programmed to play Star Trek theme music during the evening. Tayte Mitchell, a local 17-year-old music student, took over the keys to play jazz and contemporary selections. The music, which soothed even the most savage Klingon, brought out a spontaneous sing-along of "Imagine" by John Lennon. Yet another full day is set to roll out in Vulcan tomorrow, beginning with a Champagne breakfast.
Look for full details in a wrap-up tomorrow evening, here on StarTrek.com.