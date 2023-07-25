Spock Days, Day 1 Recap

Steinway Pianos of Calgary also carefully delivered a Roland V-Piano with the help of Kyle Brown and his crew from RPM Piano Moving. The piano was signed by the main cast of Star Trek: Next Generation at the recent the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo. The V-Piano was digitally programmed to play Star Trek theme music during the evening. Tayte Mitchell, a local 17-year-old music student, took over the keys to play jazz and contemporary selections. The music, which soothed even the most savage Klingon, brought out a spontaneous sing-along of "Imagine" by John Lennon. Yet another full day is set to roll out in Vulcan tomorrow, beginning with a Champagne breakfast.

Look for full details in a wrap-up tomorrow evening, here on StarTrek.com.