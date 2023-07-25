Spock Block in Encinitas

A fascinating fact: According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, "Vulcan Avenue isn’t actually named for Spock’s home planet of Vulcan. The street is one of many early Leucadia area roadways named for gods and goddesses. Vulcan was the Roman god of fire and metal, and the inspiration for the English word 'volcano.'”

If all goes according to plan, the Encinitas Library will display science-fiction books and Mayor Kristin Gaspar will read the Spock Block proclamation aloud to Star Trek fans on Nimoy's birthday. The Union-Tribune reported that Mayor Gaspar told Councilman Kranz that she owns a Star Trek costume and "might be willing to wear it if she’s encouraged to do so."