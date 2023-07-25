Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 3, 2016

    Spock Art Graces SDCC Events Guide

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    San Diego Comic-Con International contemplated ideas for the cover of their Events Guide and ultimately made the logical choice. Spock, as realized by Ty Mattson, graces the cover. The Mattson piece is part of the Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years. collection, which will be showcased at Comic-Con, to be held July 21–24 at the San Diego Convention Center.


    Inside the Events Guide, fans will find the complete schedule for Comic-Con 2016. The guide, at nearly 200 pages, offers individual descriptions for all the programs, and in-depth information on the Masquerade, Games, Autographs, Portfolio Review and much more.

