    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Mar 12, 2019

    Spock, Airiam & More in Episode 9 Photos

    Is there a traitor aboard the Discovery?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Michael Gibson/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc.

    Episode nine of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, "Project Daedalus," will stream on Thursday. StarTrek.com is pleased to share a first look at several photos from the newest episode. Among those featured are Burnham, Spock, Pike and Airiam.

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    Project Daedalus

    This week, when the Discovery crew infiltrates Section 31’s headquarters, suspicions arise that the crew may have a traitor in their midst. Burnham tries to help Spock, but her efforts don’t go as planned.

    Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Project Daedalus

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

