Spiner And McFadden Interview About New Collaboration

StarTrek.com invited McFadden and Spiner to banter with each other about The Last Look Back, figuring it might be fun. Well, lesson learned: Be careful what you wish for. Here’s what they had to say, and be sure to read through to the very end for additional details about The Last Look Back, including a one-day-only 15-hour sale on tickets.

Brent, why did you want to work with Gates at EST/LA?

SPINER: To be honest, I really didn’t want to. But, she called me and literally cried on the phone. She said there was just no one else in America who could play this part and if I didn’t do it, she might literally hurt herself. Well, I don’t want that on my conscience. I mean, I’m her son’s godfather. What would I tell him? How could I explain it to the fans? And even then, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it. But, when she sweetened the pot with the best payday I’ve ever had in the theater, how could I say no? I just hope the check doesn’t bounce!

Gates, why did you want to work with Brent at EST/LA?

MCFADDEN: Truthfully, I didn't. I mean I saw just about every other actor in Los Angeles. We put out literally thousands of offers, but in the end he was the only one available. Plus, we got him cheap. Dirt cheap. Michael Dorn would have made a better Sinatra than Brent, but Michael's manager said, "No way. I'd rather Michael be in deep space with the Voyager satellite." Michael also demanded we build a hangar for his plane at the theater, which would have required using our patio and two parking areas. It was just too much for a small non-profit to handle. Denise Crosby might have worked, but we were worried she'd sound too much like Bing. Sadly, in the end, it came down to Brent. Boy did we get him cheap.