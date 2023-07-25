Star Trek Online is currently running a special limited-time event honoring three very important cultural celebrations in the main playable factions throughout the game. This event runs until Monday, April 7th, 2014 at 10AM PDT.

Every year in April, the Federation celebrates First Contact Day and the Klingon Empire celebrates the Day of Honor. For the first time ever, the Romulan Republic will be joining the festivities and celebrating Republic Day.

D’Tan and the leaders of New Romulus have declared this to be a time of celebration and reflection for the Republic. Republic Day is a homecoming for the Romulan people. This is a time to gather together and celebrate the founding of the Romulan Republic, to remember those lost in the destruction of Romulus and Remus and to honor those who sacrificed their lives to see the dream of the Republic become a reality.