You're Invited to a Special Global 'Star Trek Day' Celebration on September 8

Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 8 (12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET*). Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Star Trek Day will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the Star Trek universe, along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day**.

On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with “The Man Trap,” the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-six years later, Paramount+ honors this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy with the service’s third annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.