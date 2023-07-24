Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 18, 2022

    You're Invited to a Special Global 'Star Trek Day' Celebration on September 8

    Celebrate the Third Annual 'Star Trek Day' with a global live-streamed event!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Delta logo for the 'Star Trek Day' global fan event

    StarTrek.com

    Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 8 (12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET*). Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Star Trek Day will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the Star Trek universe, along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day**.

    On Sept. 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with “The Man Trap,” the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-six years later, Paramount+ honors this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy with the service’s third annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.

    Join Paramount+ and co-hosts Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) and Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman), co-hosts of Star Trek: The Pod Directive, for two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming that will unite iconic cast members from the television series as they gather in person to celebrate Star Trek, with a few surprises along the way.

    The event will kick off live from the Star Trek Day red carpet with co-hosts Jackie Cox (Rupaul's Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interviewing Star Trek cast members from past to present.

    The conversations will include the casts from the following Star Trek television series:

    Additional programming currently includes:

    Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page.

    After their initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.

    Full details on global live-stream and on-demand availability will be updated on StarTrek.com/Day.**

    Star Trek Day will also be celebrated with a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans around the world with the debut of in-person Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals. The Delta Portals will be set up for a limited time in select cities internationally, from Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Thursday, Sept 8. Each location will have three Star Trek Deltas, each seven feet tall and featuring QR codes that, when scanned on Instagram, transform the objects into mixed-reality portals that bring the user into the world of Star Trek. Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds.

    U.S. Locations:

    International Locations:

    On Star Trek Day, the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign returns. For every person who tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives) on Sept. 8, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount to charities that support organizations who do the real-world work of championing diversity, equity and innovation, in honor of the late Nichelle Nichols.

    On Sept. 8, fans can use the code “STARTREKDAY” for 20% off sitewide at Shop.StarTrek.com, which includes a curated Star Trek Day collection.

    *Live-stream start time is subject to change

    **Full details will go live on StarTrek.com/Day the week of Aug. 22

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

