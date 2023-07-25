"The Sound of Thunder" Primer

Pike and Leland are not pleased to see each other. Admiral Cornwell reveals that Starfleet has new and critical information about the Seven Signals and… tachyons – and Spock is the only connection between them. “I need both of you to find him,” she says, “and I need you to help each other.” She reads them the riot act, dressing down Leland for camouflaging himself to help an old friend and pointing out to Pike that nation building is never pretty. Like it or not, Cornwell notes, they’re on the same team. Oh, and Tyler -- in a sure to be very, very awkward development -- is staying aboard Discovery as Section 31 liaison, unless, of course, Pike would prefer Georgiou? Pike and Cornwell can’t reject that idea fast enough. “No, thank you,” Pike says, while Cornwell simply intones, “Nope.” Speaking of Georgiou, she reaches out to Burnham, insisting, “You’re going to have to start trusting me eventually.” Burnham replies, “Said the scorpion to the frog.” Georgiou gets the conversation’s final word: “Have a little faith, Michael.”

Global Preview: “The Sound of Thunder”