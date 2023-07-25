"The Sound of Thunder" Photos Released

"The Sound of Thunder," the sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, is set to stream on Thursday. When a new signal appears over Saru’s home planet, Burnham, Saru and the crew embark on a perilous mission that puts Saru in danger and raises questions about the Red Angel’s intentions. Hugh struggles to come to terms with his new reality.

StarTrek.com has your first look at ten photos from the latest installment. Among those depicted are Saru, Michael Burnham, Siranna and more.