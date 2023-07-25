Published Feb 19, 2019
"The Sound of Thunder" Photos Released
Saru and the crew embark on a perilous mission
"The Sound of Thunder," the sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, is set to stream on Thursday. When a new signal appears over Saru’s home planet, Burnham, Saru and the crew embark on a perilous mission that puts Saru in danger and raises questions about the Red Angel’s intentions. Hugh struggles to come to terms with his new reality.
StarTrek.com has your first look at ten photos from the latest installment. Among those depicted are Saru, Michael Burnham, Siranna and more.
Check out our global preview of this week's episode:
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - The Sound of Thunder
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.