Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Burnham's Journey

StarTrek.com concludes our week of interviews paving the way to tomorrow's debut of Star Trek: Discovery's second season by chatting with the show's leading lady, Sonequa Martin-Green. The always energetic and emotive actress sat down with a group of journalists for a roundtable conversation this past October in Manhattan, a day after NYCC. Over the course of 20 minutes, she shared stories about the new game the cast played on set, discussed how she came to understand the responsibilities of being Number #1 on a call sheet from The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, and chatted in detail about how the imminent arrival of Michael Burnham's half-brother, Spock (Ethan Peck), will change the game for Burnham and the show.

What have you not been asked yet, that you're just dying to talk about?

Oh, goodness!

That you can tell us without ruining everything for everyone, everywhere?

Well, we do have a very competitive game of imaginary darts going on right now, the cast.

So, that's taken over from Mafia?

At the moment, yes. A little bit, because we are able to play imaginary darts everywhere. And so, that's going really well. We have a lot of fun with that, but I find myself talking because I was speaking to how this cast is so incredible and, of course, the crew and the writers are, too. But we're able to maintain a spirit of fun and joy and play, simultaneously with a spirit or work and of art. We take it so seriously, what we do. We take the story so seriously, but we're about to do both at the same time. We're able to be wholeheartedly there with our whole souls and give ourselves to the story, but then, at the same time, we're able to enjoy each other. I do love that.

You say "We," but that starts with Number #1 on the call sheet. How important is that element to you, to be that kind of a leader on the set?