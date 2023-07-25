EXCLUSIVE: Sonequa Martin-Green on 'Discovery''s Future

Many actors need to understand what's happening in their scenes and dialogue in order to play moments. Discovery deals in faith, quantum physics, time crystals, wormholes, mycelial networks, multiple species, and a mirror universe. How much do you need to grasp in order to invest in the moment and sell that moment to the viewer?

SMG: I have to have as firm of a grasp as I possibly can, because this is, number one, a vast universe. It has everything you just said and more. [And] my character's a genius in quantum mechanics, the only human to have graduated from the Vulcan Learning Center and Vulcan Science Academy, and was ahead of my Vulcan peers. Also, I’m a genius in xeno-anthropology. These are things I'm not going to have [a complete grasp] of as Sonequa. I would have to go study those things to have the totality [of that knowledge], but I do have to have a firm-enough grasp where, when I speak, I'm coming from the heart.

That means I have to do a lot of research. [laughs] That means I find myself in my own rabbit hole on the internet of quantum physics and light travel and time travel, and all these things we're talking about. I'm doing all this research so I at least have some understanding. [This way] I can come at it from not even just the heart, but the mind as well, and really speak Michael’s truth. I get lost, and sometimes I'm like, "Okay, my mind is spinning, and I think I'll stop there."

On a less serious note, you screamed an awful lot during the finale's time travel sequence. How long did your director, Olatunde Osunsanmi, have you screaming on set and in ADR?

SMG: Aw, man, there was a lot of screaming. There wasn't as much screaming on the days we were shooting that sequence, but I did scream quite a bit in ADR. But you know what? There's something freeing about screaming at the top of your lungs. I don't know the last time you did it, but try it. If you find yourself in an open field somewhere, scream at the top of your lungs. It feels really good.

In what ways did you feel season two built on season one, and how different an experience from year one was year two?

SMG: I love this question because what I’ve said before is — and I'll continue to say this because I think it's a perfect way to describe it — I feel we hit the ground running with season one. We had so much ground to cover, and I think it was a valiant effort. We were at war with the Klingon Empire, and we went at breakneck speed because of that war.

Really, the biggest change from season one to season two is we were able to slow down a bit and deal with the aftermath of the war, deal with how it had changed [the Discovery crew], and how we were going to be now, moving forward. I love that you pick up with us in this state of restoration — wanting to restore ourselves, wanting to restore our relationship, wanting to restore Starfleet. That carries us into the great mystery of season two, which is, of course, the Red Angel and these signals, which obviously then uncovers this great threat of Control.

I love what Alex, Michelle Paradise and the other producers and writers did with season two. We gelled and built off of where we were, and where our showrunners took us with season one. We ramped up from that and found ourselves in a very new and exciting and interesting place.