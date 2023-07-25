So Many Nemesis Collectibles

Not too long ago, at the Destination Star Trek event in London, Star Trek Nemesis earned a great deal of attention. Jeri Ryan revealed the interesting fact that the character of Seven of Nine was initially considered for an extensive role in Nemesis. Denise Crosby spoke about her idea at the time that Sela could also have had a role in the film. Nemesis was a topic of conversation at the special reunion of the Next Generation cast, too. With all that attention on Nemesis, we thought it would be fun to time travel back to December 13, 2002, and look at some of our favorite merchandise available at time of the film’s premiere.A month before the film hit theaters, fans could go to local toy stores and get four 7” action figures (Captain Jean Luc Picard, Data, Shinzon, and his Viceroy) produced by Art Asylum. These were some of the very first Trek figures ever made utilizing the then new imaging and scanning technologies. The Official Star Trek Fan Club Communicator Magazine at the time featured a making-of article by Jim Brumbaugh showing how the actors, attired in their costumes, had their likenesses scanned in a machine that looked as if belonged to the Star Trek universe itself, producing some of the most detailed action figures to date. Eventually, Diamond Select Toys, a current Trek action figure licensee, brought Art Asylum into their fold, and the company continued to release Nemesis-themed action figures all the way until 2009. Added to the line were Geordi LaForge, Worf, Beverly Crusher, and a two pack of Deanna Troi and William Riker.