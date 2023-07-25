What Stardate is it again? Ships of the Line 2015

The 2015 Star Trek Ships of the Line calendar is available now and it’s a real beauty. The calendar features 13 gorgeous full-color renderings of Federation ships, including the Enterprise; moments of Star Trek history, plus a full-spread centerfold image. It measures 12x12 inches and opens panoramically, like a book, for a fuller experience with the artwork. And each work is an original executed for the calendar by a fan-favorite artist, including for 2015, Jenny De Salle and Ali Ries, Tobias Richter of LightWorks, Andrew Probert, John Eaves, Doug Drexler, Alain Rivard, Douglas E Graves, DM Phoenix, Dan Uyeno, Gabriel Koerner, and Michael Wiley.