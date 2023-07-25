What Stardate is it again? Ships of the Line 2015

The 2015 Star Trek Ships of the Line calendar is available now and it’s a real beauty. The calendar features 13 gorgeous full-color renderings of Federation ships, including the Enterprise; moments of Star Trek history, plus a full-spread centerfold image. It measures 12x12 inches and opens panoramically, like a book, for a fuller experience with the artwork. And each work is an original executed for the calendar by a fan-favorite artist, including for 2015, Jenny De Salle and Ali Ries, Tobias Richter of LightWorks, Andrew Probert, John Eaves, Doug Drexler, Alain Rivard, Douglas E Graves, DM Phoenix, Dan Uyeno, Gabriel Koerner, and Michael Wiley.
Art by D.M. Phoenix
Art by Alain Rivard
The 2015 Star Trek Ships of the Line calendar retails in the U.S for $14.99 and $16.99 in Canada. It can be purchased in the Star Trek Shop and via several other online retailers, as well as at major bookstores, independent bookstores and retail outlets, including gift shops and comic stores.