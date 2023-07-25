Sneak Peek: Kirk and Sisko versus...

Captains Kirk and Sisko must join forces to battle back against the Dominion in Star Trek #39, a/k/a the penultimate chapter of IDW Publishing's The Q Gambit, due out in November -- and StarTrek.com has a sneak peek. Written by Mike Johnon, with art and cover by Tony Shasteen, and overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #39 also finds Spock attempting to free the Enterprise and her crew from the clutches of the nefarious Dukat. And just what is Q planning for everyone involved?