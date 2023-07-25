Sneak Peek - IDW's Star Trek: New Adventures

If you missed out on any of IDW Publishing’s 12 comic book adventures set between the events of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, a quick and easy way to catch up is due out just in time for the holidays. IDW will, in December, publish Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 1, which gathers together the first dozen comics in the ongoing series by veteran Trek comics scribe Mike Johnson. The stories unfold in the alternate timeline and thrust the cast of the new films into both re-imagined tales from Star Trek: The Original Series and brand-new missions.Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, oversaw all 12 issues, which also featured art by Stephen Molnar, Joe Phillips, Joe Corroney and Claudia Balboni. The cover will be by Tim Bradstreet. Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 1 will run 300 pages and sell as a trade paperback priced at $29.99.