    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 14, 2014

    SNEAK PEEK: IDW's "Made Out of Mudd," Coming in December

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    John Byrne, the writer/artist/photo-manipulator behind “The Mirror, Cracked,” “Time’s Echo” and “Cry Vengeance” (due out next month), will return in December with the photonovel, “Made Out of Mudd.” The tale, to be released by IDW Publishing, will find Harry Mudd getting under Jim Kirk's skin like never before. Alien artifacts, Klingons and a mad man's schemes add up to headaches for the Captain and his crew. All that, plus… Tribbles; yes, it's a second, separate story.

    “Made Out of Mudd” will run 48 pages and cost $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

