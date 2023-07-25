SNEAK PEEK: IDW's "Made Out of Mudd," Coming in December

John Byrne, the writer/artist/photo-manipulator behind “The Mirror, Cracked,” “Time’s Echo” and “Cry Vengeance” (due out next month), will return in December with the photonovel, “Made Out of Mudd.” The tale, to be released by IDW Publishing, will find Harry Mudd getting under Jim Kirk's skin like never before. Alien artifacts, Klingons and a mad man's schemes add up to headaches for the Captain and his crew. All that, plus… Tribbles; yes, it's a second, separate story.