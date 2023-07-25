Smuggler's Heavy Escort R&D Promotion

Star Trek Online, from now until June 15th, 2017 at 10am PST, will be featuring a promotion that will provide an extra bonus when purchasing Research & Development Packs from the C-Store.

During this promotion, all Research & Development Packs purchased from the C-Store and opened will reward the character opening them with either 10 Lobi Crystals, or a brand new Amarie-class Smuggler’s Heavy Escort [T6], in addition to the standard contents of the Research & Development pack.

This starship – adapted straight from the screen of “Unification, Part I” (Star Trek: The Next Generation, 5x07) – has been given additional backstory and weight in the larger universe of Star Trek Online, as part of Cryptic’s continuing celebration of the 30th Anniversary of TNG. Prepare to embrace your inner smuggler, as you captain this well-armed civilian warship, which combines formidable combat prowess with the amenities previously only seen on Freighter-type vessels.