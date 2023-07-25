Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Sleep Full Speed A-Bed

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you're ready to go full speed a-bed, ThinkGeek is ready to go with you. ThinkGeek has available a Star Trek Schematic Duvet Cover and Pillow Cases set that serves as an homage to the blueprints of Enterprise and features her phaser-studded prow and nacelles. Among the product highlights, the duvet cover and pillows are made of 100% cotton, with 400 thread count long-staple cotton, and the duvet cover can be ordered in Twin XL, Full/Queen and King. It's priced at $79.99, but is currently on sale for $59.99, or 25% off.

    Also available is a Star Trek Borg Duvet Cover and Pillow Case set (priced at $79.99), as well as a Star Trek The Next Generation LCARS Duvet Cover and Pillow Cases set (priced at $79.99-$89.99).

    Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase the Star Trek Schematic Duvet Covet and Pillow Cases set, and follow the links for the complementary products.

