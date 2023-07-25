Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 2, 2014

    Skele-Treks Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    This past summer StarTrek.com gave fans a First Look at the upcoming Skele-Treks from NECA. Well, today we can tell you that the awesome 5-inch figures, in the images of Captain Kirk, the Borg and Kor, are available now. Created by Maya Studio and Spanish artist Javi Molner, Star Trek Skele-Treks combine urban vinyl with the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos for a lively and colorful look that collectors will love. This trio of products will kick off NECA's line of Star Trek-themed accessories, apparel, figures and plush toys featuring the bold, unique and scary-fun signature artistic style.

    Amazon, Hastings, Transworld and Game Stop are among the large retailers carrying the Skele-Treks, along with NECA's shop on ebay. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional products.

