Skele-Treks Now Available

This past summer StarTrek.com gave fans a First Look at the upcoming Skele-Treks from NECA. Well, today we can tell you that the awesome 5-inch figures, in the images of Captain Kirk, the Borg and Kor, are available now. Created by Maya Studio and Spanish artist Javi Molner, Star Trek Skele-Treks combine urban vinyl with the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos for a lively and colorful look that collectors will love. This trio of products will kick off NECA's line of Star Trek-themed accessories, apparel, figures and plush toys featuring the bold, unique and scary-fun signature artistic style.