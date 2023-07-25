Five Things to Know About Dame Joan Collins

“The City on the Edge of Forever” ranks as Trek perfection, and deservedly so, in large part thanks to Collins. But, to her, it was a job. “As far as I was concerned, I was starting to do lots of television at that time,” she recalled to StarTrek.com in 2015. “I did The Man from U.N.C.L.E. I did The Virginian. So, I was doing quite a few shows and, as far as I was concerned, (Star Trek) really was just another gig.” That said, she’s content to be associated with Trek’s finest hour. “I am pleased,” she acknowledged. “It's nice. But I didn't even have a clue at the time that we'd made a memorable episode. It was not until several years later.”