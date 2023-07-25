Six Strange Star Trek Covers

Play along with me as we reveal the colorful backstory. I had been the magazine’s Editor for three years then and chose that Crosby shot (an image subject, natch, to veto or approval by Publisher Norman Jacobs). At the time, three separate sets of coverlines were written for an issue, one each from my two Managing Editors (Eddie Berganza, Dan Dickholtz) and me. A lively "coverline meeting" with Assistant Publisher Milburn Smith narrowed those three choices via debate, generating one stronger, combined set. Those finalists were subjected to a later "cover meeting" of the four of us with Jacobs (who had the last say and might alter anything). Anyhow, that’s all done. The issue’s printed and it sold well. To repeat, why? Here are possible reasons:

1) The allure of Denise Crosby (the full head-to-toe photo alone).

2) Crosby discussing her potential departure from Star Trek: The Next Generation in an exclusive interview with Marc Shapiro.

3) That provocative coverline "Next Generation: Will they kill off Denise Crosby?"

4) Timing! The issue accidentally appeared at the height of Crosby exit interest.

5) The fluorescent green background.If you were the Editor (like me) dissecting that issue post-publication, it’s simply obvious why it sold: Must be a blend of reasons 1-4. But be a publisher, and the answer is somehow different: Got it? Yes, the color green.

Well, I disagreed with that assessment (natch!). But the "fifth hit" ink had been a publisher decision, involving extra cost (not only for the "hot green" ink, but the required extra presstime). Maybe that’s why Jacobs believed the sales increase was due to the shade. After all, he had spent the additional greenbacks and had thus been solely responsible for going green.