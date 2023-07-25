Sirtis Talks 5th Passenger, Internity, Trek Cruise & More

How different an experience was 5th Passenger, given the crowdfunding element of it?

Well, it was the first thing I've ever done that was crowdfunded. I was a little bit nervous about that, if I'm being honest. I suppose it's the English part of me. I don't know what it is. It doesn't sit well with me to ask people for money. It just doesn't. But they came to me about 5th Passenger and said, "Would you be in our movie?" I said, "Well, let me see a script." I read it and said, "Yes, I will be in your movie." They used my name and other names of people who'd agreed to be in it to help raise the money, or some of the money. And they were able to make it. But these people, these kids, they really knew what they were doing. They had it down. They were organized. They had a schedule. It was so professional. We shot really fast. They had a wonderful, female Romanian director of photography who lit it beautifully. We had to cheat so much. My set was basically one angle, and we had to use trigonometry or whatever it is we all learned in math class -- I hated math -- to figure out how to shoot things because the set didn't move. So we had to move. But they did it and it looks fantastic. I'm really proud of it. My contribution, I think, was minute compared to the work everyone else put into making it. And really, they've pulled off something that I thought was just impossible. We know the basic setup of the movie is that there are five passengers on a spacecraft meant for four, but we don't know anything about your character. So, what do you play and how does she fit into the action?