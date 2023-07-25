Sirtis & Spiner Set For Star Trek Day In Vancouver

Friday will be Star Trek Day at The Fair at the PNE in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – and quite an unforgettable day it’ll be. That’s because Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis will beam into Vancouver and arrive on the WestJet Concert Stage at 2 p.m. for a joint Q&A with fans, followed immediately by an autograph session.Star Trek Day will be part of the Fair’s ongoing showcase, Star Trek: The Exhibition. Set to run now through September 3 (when the Fair concludes), The Exhibition captures 46 years of Star Trek history and features sets, filming models, props, costumes and more from all five Star Trek series and the 11 feature films to date. Captain Kirk’s chair will be there, too, as will a Star Trek store.Click HERE for details.