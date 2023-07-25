Sirtis Set For Star Trek: Mission New York

Star Trek: Mission New York has just added its latest guest and it is... Marina Sirtis. The actress, of course, played Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as in the four TNG features and on both Voyager and Enterprise. And so the guest list now currently includes Sirtis, William Shatner, Terry Farrell and Michael Dorn.

As previously reported, Star Trek: Mission New York will take place September 2-4, 2016, in the Big Apple. It is a three-day 50th anniversary event presented by CBS Consumer Products and ReedPop. On tap will be a galaxy of activities, including interactive exhibits, celebrity guests, panels, screenings, exclusive merchandise and more. Adult and kids tickets are available now at pre-show prices, and they'll be sold by day and as part of a three-day specially priced package. Further information about Star Trek: Mission New York – including additional guest announcements, hotel information and exhibitors – will be revealed in the coming weeks.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for ongoing coverage, and also be sure to visit www.StarTrekMissions.com and the Star Trek: Mission New York social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).